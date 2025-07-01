Washington, Jul 1 (AP) US President Donald Trump said billionaire Elon Musk could lose a lot more than the electrical vehicle subsidies that would be eliminated if the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts becomes law.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Florida. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

DOGE is the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump put Musk in charge of DOGE to cut government spending.

Musk owns an electric vehicle company and a space company and has lucrative federal government contracts. (AP)

