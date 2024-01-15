Kabul [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): Amid the expulsion and detention of Afghan refugees, 99 Afghan refugees have been detained from the city of 'Erzincan' in Turkey, Khaama Press reported.

On Saturday, the Turkish media announced that these refugees had been taken into custody while a truck on the Erzincan-Tercan highway was being searched.

Moreover, three of the migrants were also detained on suspicion of "human trafficking" during the operation, according to local Turkish media reports, which were cited by Khaama Press.

The Turkish administration had previously disclosed that 24 Afghan refugees had been detained upon their entry into the nation.

This coincides with the announcement by Turkish officials that nationwide efforts to stop unauthorised entry and migrant detention will continue.

Over 300,000 Afghan migrants reside in Turkey, according to government figures, reported by Khaama Press.

Time and again, the Afghan refugees in Turkey have complained of mistreatment by the Turkish government.

Many of the Afghan refugees in Turkey are attempting to make it to European states where they can appeal for asylum.

Many young Afghans have chosen to leave the nation after the Taliban took back control because of the harsh economic conditions, a lack of employment prospects, the possibility of persecution, security threats, and the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls. (ANI)

