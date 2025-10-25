Istanbul [Turkiye], October 25 (ANI): The second round of discussions between Afghanistan and Pakistan commenced in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday, the Dawn reported, a week after both parties jointly agreed to a ceasefire agreement following intense border clashes earlier this month.

The meeting follows the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Afghanistan, the Afghan side is being represented by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of the Interior Haji Najib.

"The delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the respected Deputy Minister of Interior, Haji Najib, has departed for Turkey following the Doha agreement from a few days ago. Discussions on the remaining issues will take place at this meeting," he stated in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani side is being represented by a two-member delegation comprising security officials, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Last week, Qatar announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes.

In a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the follow-up talks in Tukriye are to ensure the "sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, in a weekly press briefing, stated that Islamabad anticipates the creation of a "concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism" during the Istanbul meeting to tackle terrorism originating from Afghan soil and prevent further loss of Pakistani lives.

"Pakistan looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Turkiye in Istanbul on Oct 25, 2025, to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan and prevent any further loss of life of Pakistanis," he stated, as quoted by the Dawn.

"We are taking part in the second round of talks in Istanbul with the same sincerity of purpose, with the same sincerity of intent with which we participated in Doha," Andrabi added, as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

