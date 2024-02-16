Colombo, Feb 16 (PTI) Two Iranian warships--IRINS and Tonb-- arrived here on Friday on a formal visit to engage in fostering cooperation with the Sri Lankan Navy, said an official statement, amidst the talks of Colombo preparing to join the international coalition against the Houthi rebels attacks on Merchant ships in the Red Sea.

"The Navy had welcomed the two ships IRINS Bushehr and Tonb. Bushehr is 107 meters long with a crew of 270 while Tonb is 94 meters long with a crew of 250. The two Naval personnel are to engage in activities of fostering cooperation,” the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

The Commanding Officers of the warships are scheduled to call on the Commander Western Naval Area and Director General Operations of the Sri Lankan Navy during their stay in the country.

"Additionally, naval personnel from both nations are anticipated to participate in various programmes aimed at fostering cooperation. Furthermore, the crew members of the Iranian ships will have the opportunity to visit several tourist attractions in Sri Lanka," the statement said.

The duo of Iranian Naval Ships are scheduled to depart the island on February 19.The visit of Iranian warships assumed significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi rebel attacks on merchant shipping. It was alleged that Houthi rebels were being backed by Iran.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel's offensive in Gaza. They have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.

The US and British militaries have conducted multiple rounds of airstrikes targeting the Houthis' missile arsenals and launch sites in territory they hold.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said that he on Friday morning met the Israeli minister of Transport and road safety Brig Gen Miri Regev.

During the meeting, Wickremesinghe called for an immediate cessation of violence in Gaza while expressing commitment to see the safe return of Israeli hostages.

He also emphasised the significance of ensuring Israel's security by fostering a balanced approach to regional peace, a release said.

