Moscow, Feb 16 (AP) Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.

The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny's death from his team. (AP)

