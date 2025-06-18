Washington, Jun 18 (AP) Two major food producers say that they will be pulling artificial dyes from their US products starting in 2027.

The shift comes nearly two months after US health officials said that they would urge foodmakers to phase out petroleum-based artificial colours.

Kraft Heinz said Tuesday that it will be removing artificial dyes from its US products beginning in 2027 and will no longer roll out new products with the dyes. Hours later, General Mills announced that it plans to remove artificial dyes from all of its US cereals and all foods served in K-12 schools by the summer of 2026. It is also looking to eliminate the dyes from its full US retail portfolio by the end of 2027.

Kraft Heinz said Tuesday that almost 90 per cent of its US products already don't contain food, drug & cosmetic colours, but that the products that do still use the dyes will have them removed by the end of 2027. FD&C colours are synthetic additives that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in food, drugs and cosmetics.

Kraft Heinz said that many of its US products that still use the FD&C colours are in its beverage and desserts categories, including certain products sold under brands including Crystal Light, Kool Aid, Jell-O and Jet Puffed.

The company said that it will instead use natural colours for the products.

“The vast majority of our products use natural or no colours, and we've been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colours across the remainder of our portfolio," Pedro Navio, North America President at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz stripped artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from its macaroni and cheese in 2016 and said it has never used artificial dyes in its ketchup.

The company plans to work with licensees of its brands to encourage them to remove the dyes.

General Mills said that the changes it is making only impacts a small portion of its K-12 school business as almost all of its school items are already made without artificial dyes. In addition, 85 per cent of the company's US foods that are sold retail are already made without dyes.

“Across the long arc of our history, General Mills has moved quickly to meet evolving consumer needs, and reformulating our product portfolio to remove certified colours is yet another example,” Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening said in a statement.

In April Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said at a news conference that the agency would take steps to eliminate the synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, largely by relying on voluntary efforts from the food industry.

Health advocates have long called for the removal of artificial dyes from foods, citing mixed studies indicating they can cause neurobehavioural problems, including hyperactivity and attention issues, in some children. The FDA has maintained that the approved dyes are safe and that “the totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing colour additives.”

The FDA currently allows 36 food colour additives, including eight synthetic dyes. In January, the agency announced that the dye known as Red 3 — used in candies, cakes and some medications — would be banned in food by 2027 because it caused cancer in laboratory rats.

Artificial dyes are used widely in US foods. In Canada and in Europe — where synthetic colours are required to carry warning labels — manufacturers mostly use natural substitutes. Several states, including California and West Virginia, have passed laws restricting the use of artificial colours in foods.

Many US food companies are already reformulating their foods, according to Sensient Colours, one of the world's largest producers of food dyes and flavourings. In place of synthetic dyes, foodmakers can use natural hues made from beets, algae and crushed insects and pigments from purple sweet potatoes, radishes and red cabbage. (AP)

