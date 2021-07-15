Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack near the coastal town in Balochistan, the country's military media wing said on Thursday.

Terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (IED), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

The ISPR said the search operation is in progress to apprehend the culprits. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

The statement said that security forces are determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs.

On Tuesday, two security personnel were killed, while three others suffered injuries during the clashes with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram tribal district.

Officials said that three other soldiers of Frontier Corps sustained injuries.

Reports said that Pak paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area in the east of Parachinar to find five kidnapped workers of a cellular company. (ANI)

