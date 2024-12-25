Tulkarm [Palestine], December 25 (ANI/WAM): Two young Palestinian men were killed on Tuesday evening following an airstrike by an Israeli drone targeting the Al-Hamam neighbourhood in Tulkarm Camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that its teams recovered the bodies of the two men after the Israeli airstrike on the mentioned neighbourhood.

Also Read | Bill Clinton Health Update: Former US President Is out of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital After Being Treated for Flu.

This marks the second time during the day that the Al-Hamam neighbourhood has been targeted by continuous Israeli drone strikes on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)