Gainesville (US), Jul 30 (AP) Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida's flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings. (AP)

