Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): At least two police personnel has been killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Geo News reported citing the local official.

As per the Geo News, the terrorist opened fire at the police checkpost on Nowshera Road in Dheri Zardad, Charsadda District, and left three men injured.

Also Read | Nikki Haley Accused of Plotting a Bid To Become Former US President Donald Trump's Vice-President.

Two of them succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The other was under treatment, the police said.

According to police, the terrorists escaped the site of the attack following a retaliatory fire during which one of them was also injured, search for whom is currently underway.

Also Read | China Lifts Zero-COVID-19 Policy To Eradicate Tibetans Out of Tibet, Says Report.

Following the attack, a heavy police contingent reached the site and began the search operation on a large scale, the police said.

The Dheri Zardad attack comes as Pakistan fights rising terror attacks -- especially by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and from across the Afghan border, reported Geo News.

According to the statistics provided by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, people, whom Pakistani officials termed as militants, generally attack in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region where the former accounting for 31 per cent of the attacks during the last year and the latter 67 per cent.

The attack came two days after three policemen were killed in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in KP's Khyber Agency.

The area's police said terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Tekhta Beg and used explosive material in the attack, after which the police station caught fire.

Talking to journalists, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid termed the storm on the police check-post a suicide attack. "The suicide bomber entered the check-post and blew himself up," Geo News reported.

Two policemen -- Manzoor Shah and Younis Khan -- were martyred in the attack, while a cook in the check-post, identified as Rafiq, was shifted to the Peshawar hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier, on January 1, a police constable and a terrorist were killed in Pakistan after a gunman attacked a police checkpost in the Shahbaz Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat District, a local police official said, according to a report in Dawn.

According to The Dawn report, "Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed said that terrorists attacked the police check post with heavy and automatic weapons and tried to break in. RPG-7s, grenades, and other advanced weapons were used."

The police spokesperson said that the attack was thwarted as a result of the police's timely action.

The policeman killed has been identified as Constable Tehsinullah of the Rapid Response Force. "A key terrorist was killed during the police's retaliatory action," Hameed said. He identified the terrorist as Owais Abdulkhel. Weapons were recovered from his possession, according to Dawn.

According to Hameed, the suspect was wanted by the CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) Bannu for being allegedly involved in attacks on police and security forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)