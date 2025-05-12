Peshawar, May 11 (PTI) At least two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed and three others injured in a suicide blast in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night, an official said.

SSP Masood Bangash said the suicide bomber attacked a police mobile van near the cattle market on ring road in the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and sought a detailed report on the incident.

The chief minister paid tributes to the two police personnel killed in the blast.

Gandapur said “attacking the protectors of public life and property is a condemnable and cowardly act”. “Such cowardly attacks will not demoralise the police,” he added.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

