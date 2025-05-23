Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI): The high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde participated in an interaction event with the Indian community in the UAE, where the members shared the 'New India' and the 'new normal' which has emerged after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor launched in response.

During the interaction event, BJD MP Sasmit Patra shared that Operation Sindoor highlighted India's response towards terrorism. He said, "We will ensure more than 100 terrorists die for what you're doing. This is the new India."

Also Read | Indian Government's Hiring of Lobbying Firms in US Not a New Practice, Says MEA.

Speaking about the all-party delegations going across the world to convey India's message, Sasmit Patra said, "This is the new India where we will not allow political differences that various political parties are sitting together but we're speaking one language, one voice, one thought and one idea- India".

He added that India is going around the world to take the message across. He said that India is showcasing the truth and "...we are going to speak it face to face across the table... within the last 30 days, so much has happened. I'm pretty sure in the next 300 days, more things will happen. I can assure you of that."

Also Read | US: Tennessee Inmate Oscar Smith Executed by Lethal Injection for Killing Estranged Wife, Her 2 Sons in 1989.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia said, "Modiji is talking about the new normal that talks will not place if attacks are happening on India... Blood and water will not flow together"

He shared that the people with whom the delegation interacted heard the Indian point of view very carefully and expressed full support.

The remarks were made in UAE, which is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation.

The all-party delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)