Cotonou [Benin], November 8 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met with Salimane Karimou, Minister of Nursery and Primary Education of Benin, at the Ministry's headquarters in Cotonou.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the educational and academic fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation with the Republic of Benin in education, recognising its vital role in development and human capacity building.

For his part, Karimou commended the UAE's development efforts and its support for educational initiatives in Africa. He also emphasised his country's keenness to further enhance its partnership with the UAE in the areas of training and the exchange of educational expertise. (ANI/WAM)

