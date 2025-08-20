Gaza [Palestine], August 20 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today carrying out the 75th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness operation, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Report Says Facebook Parent Considering Downsizing Its AI Division As Mark Zuckerberg Splits Superintelligence Labs Into 4 Groups; Some Executives Likely To Leave.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,012 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE's pioneering role in international relief efforts, mobilising regional and international cooperation and reinforcing the nation's approach of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Peruvian Woman Nabbed in Bali for Smuggling Drugs Hidden in Sex Toys Inside Her Genitals, Faces Possible Death Penalty.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)