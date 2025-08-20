Bali, August 20: A 42-year-old woman from Peru has been arrested in Bali after authorities discovered she was allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine and ecstasy hidden inside sex toys concealed in her underwear. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport on 12 August after arriving on a flight from Qatar.

According to Bali police narcotics unit director Radiant, customs officers became suspicious of her behaviour during routine checks. Upon further inspection, and in consultation with the police, officers found sex toys containing narcotics hidden in her genitals. Officials confirmed the seizure of approximately 1.4 kilograms of cocaine along with dozens of ecstasy pills. UK Ex-Flight Attendant Charlotte May Lee Arrested in Sri Lanka for Smuggling 45 Kg of Deadly ‘Kush’ Drug Made With Human Bones.

During interrogation, the woman reportedly admitted that she was recruited through the dark web by a man she had met in April. He allegedly offered her USD 20,000 in exchange for transporting the drugs into Indonesia. Authorities believe the narcotics were intended for distribution on the resort island, which has long been a target for international drug syndicates due to its high tourist influx. US Shocker: Indian-Origin Doctor Ritesh Kalra Charged With Offering Drugs to His Patients for Sexual Favours in New Jersey.

The Peruvian woman has been charged under Indonesia’s strict narcotics law, which carries severe punishments, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses. Police said investigations are ongoing to identify her recruiters and possible accomplices.

This case follows a similar incident in which a Bali court sentenced a 46-year-old Argentine woman to seven years in prison for smuggling 244 grams of cocaine inside her genitals. The string of arrests highlights Indonesia’s zero-tolerance approach to drugs, with authorities repeatedly warning foreigners and locals alike that smuggling narcotics into the country can carry the ultimate penalty.

