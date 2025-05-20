Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Accountability Authority has been elected to the Executive Board of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) during the body's first council meeting of 2025, in a move that reflects the UAE's prominent standing in advancing good governance and integrity.

This achievement marks a milestone in the Authority's ongoing strategy to build a robust regulatory framework in line with the highest international standards in transparency, anti-corruption and institutional excellence. It also underscores growing global recognition of the UAE's pivotal role in supporting international efforts to promote integrity both domestically and internationally.

In a statement issued today, the UAE Accountability Authority said the new membership will provide the country with an effective platform to contribute to shaping international policies and exchanging best practices, thereby enhancing transparency across government institutions.

This success builds on the Authority's rising trajectory on the global stage in the field of oversight and anti-corruption. In September 2024, it was elected to the Steering Committee of the GlobE Network, under the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, affirming international trust in the UAE's cross-border cooperation in anti-corruption efforts.

That same month, the UAE Accountability Authority was also elected to the Executive Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), a regional endorsement of the country's capabilities and leadership in governance and auditing across Asia.

The International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) comprises more than 180 countries and is an independent, non-political organisation dedicated to supporting the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. It focuses on empowering anti-corruption bodies and facilitating cooperation among them. (ANI/WAM)

