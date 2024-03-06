Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 6 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati Genome Programme, a groundbreaking national initiative aimed at developing a comprehensive genetic map for UAE citizens, has announced its collaboration with Saudi German Health to expand sample collection sites in Dubai.

UAE citizens are encouraged to visit the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, Ajman and Sharjah to participate in the programme that aims to accelerate the development of advanced preventive and personalised healthcare solutions for the nation's present and future generations.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

The Emirati Genome Programme is a significant initiative under the National Genome Strategy. It is one of the largest population genome projects in the world and has recently achieved a significant milestone of collecting 500,000 samples.

The programme aims to collect high-quality genetic data using advanced genetic sequencing technologies and artificial intelligence.

Also Read | US Cartoonist Jumps off 15th Floor of NYC Building Despite Girlfriend's Desperate Attempt to Save Him.

M42, an Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled health powerhouse, is facilitating the programme through its Omics Centre of Excellence, the largest and most technologically advanced omics facility in the region, to not only enhance the available medical database, but also enable extensive scientific research and discoveries, contributing to healthcare innovation in the UAE and beyond.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President of Saudi German Health, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, "The Emirati Genome Programme is a pioneering national initiative, and as a leading hospital in the UAE, we are committed to making a positive impact on people's health.

Our full cooperation with the project management will ensure driving public awareness and collection of samples across the Emirates."

The programme's goal is to analyse the complete genome of UAE citizens, allowing researchers and medical professionals to identify the causes of genetic diseases and types of genetic mutations, and anticipate susceptibility to certain diseases for more effective treatment and preventive plans.

Ahmad Al Awadhi, Senior Community Outreach Director, Emirati Genome Programme, M42, said, "As we progress towards realising the programme's aim to collect 1 million samples and to expand the programme across the UAE, we are proud to collaborate with Saudi German Hospitals to improve the programme's awareness, outreach, and participation at easily accessible locations."

The programme focuses on precision medicine initiatives to further enhance public health in the UAE and reinforce the country's position at the forefront of global genomic research and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)