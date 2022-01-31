Dubai, Jan 31 (AP) The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.

The UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”

Also Read | Social Media Users Receive Massive Number of Requests by Strange Chinese Profiles to Establish Communications.

It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit. (AP)

Also Read | Cremation of Gujarati Family That Froze to Death Near US Border Likely in Canada’s Winnipeg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)