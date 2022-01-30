Beijing, January 30: A large number of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram users have reported an increased number of Chinese profiles trying to establish communication with them over the digital platforms and conveyed that they received messages from strange Chinese accounts.

These are not limited to Twitter, China scholars have also reported receiving messages from stranger Chinese accounts over Twitter, Instagram as well as Facebook, according to sources. It came after Twitter in early December announced the removal of the two Chinese state-linked influence operations; 2,048 accounts that boosted Chinese Communist Party (CCP) narratives about the Xinjiang region and Uyghur population there and 112 accounts attributed to Changyu culture, a private company acting on behalf of the Xinjiang regional government, reported Foreign Policy.

The Twitter team at the Stanford Internet Observatory analysed these two networks. Twitter found that networks amplified pro-CCP narratives about the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, often posting content from Chinese state media or sharing first-person Uyghur testimonial videos about how great their life is in the province, said Foreign Policy.

