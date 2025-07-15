Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): On the third day of his visit to Dubai, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a significant meeting with senior officials of DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), where detailed discussions were held regarding the "Bharat Mart" project and its associated logistics possibilities.

This meeting is being regarded as a historic initiative to connect India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the global market, an official statement noted.

As per the statement, Chief Minister Yadav described Bharat Mart as a "gateway to global trade" and said that this modern trade centre will provide direct access for Indian products especially those in food processing, agriculture, and handicrafts to major markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Bharat Mart is set to become operational in 2026 and will give new direction to the 'Local to Global' policy.

Bharat Mart is a multi-dimensional international trade centre being developed in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai, spread over approximately 2.7 million square feet. The foundation stone for the project was jointly laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in February 2024. The centre is being developed by DP World and will include over 1,500 showrooms, state-of-the-art warehouses, and office facilities, the statement noted.

As per the statement, the project is being built to provide a global platform for Indian MSMEs, enabling them to export their high-quality products with ease. Bharat Mart will become a strong pillar in enhancing India's share in global trade.

During the meeting, the proposed DP World rail terminal in Madhya Pradesh and the Ujjain-Nagda route were discussed as crucial enablers for seamless supply to Bharat Mart. This logistics connectivity will ensure fast, cost-effective, and smooth transport of goods from India to Dubai, directly benefiting exporters from the state.

The statement noted that Chief Minister Yadav stated, "Our government considers this journey not just about trade, but as a foundation for the economic future of Madhya Pradesh. Through Bharat Mart, our state will become a strong link in the global supply chain."

DP World is a leading global logistics and supply chain solutions provider based in Dubai, operating more than 100 terminals and ports across over 78 countries. With an annual handling capacity of 70 million TEU containers, it ranks among the world's largest port operators.

According to the statement, in India, DP World operates six terminals across major ports such as Mumbai, Mundra, Cochin, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam. It also manages cold chain logistics, container freight stations, and export-import services.

Signficantly, DP World has expressed strong interest in developing Inland Container Depots (ICD), Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLP), agri-logistics hubs, and dry ports in Madhya Pradesh. This aligns with the state's logistics and export policy and represents a significant step toward long-term infrastructure development through public-private partnership (PPP) models. (ANI)

