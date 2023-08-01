Dubai [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation in participating in the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The session, which was held virtually, focused on the recurring crime of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in the Kingdoms of Sweden and Denmark.

Al Marar delivered the UAE's statement, emphasising that reflecting the country's strong belief in the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities, the UAE strongly condemns any actions that contradict human and moral values, including the burning and desecration of copies of the Holy Quran.

He urged all countries around the world to take necessary measures in order to prevent the reoccurrence of such offensive actions, which destabilise security, promote hatred, and fuel extremism. He stressed, “The failure of authorities in Sweden and Denmark to address these provocative acts is in violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2686 (2023), adopted unanimously by member states on June 14, 2023, regarding international tolerance, peace and security. This resolution, jointly drafted by the UAE and the United Kingdom, recognises for the first time that hate speech and extremist acts are directly connected to the escalation and perpetuation of conflicts."

Al Marar emphasised the UAE's unwavering support for taking a firm and unequivocal stance against the assault on religious sanctities, beliefs, and symbols. He urged all nations, guided by the principles of human fraternity, to address such incidents and actively work towards preventing their recurrence. Al Marar stressed this is crucial for fostering peace, harmony, and dialogue among people worldwide, and for building a more stable world for future generations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ministerial Council approved a resolution addressing the recurring incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark. Additionally, the Council released a statement denouncing the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials. (ANI/WAM)

