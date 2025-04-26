Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard as civilian entry is restricted at zero viewpoint of Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi (Image/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The UAE President strongly condemned the attack and expressed complete solidarity and support with India, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a post on X, he said, "President HH Mohamed Bin Zayed of UAE called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India. PM appreciated his sentiments and words of sympathy and support. Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. PM conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice."

As the world condoles the deaths of the civilians in Pahalgam, dozens of protestors from various organisations on Saturday protested near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, alleging that the nation harboured terrorists and targeted attacks on Hindus in Pahalgam. They also set fire to the photo of the Pakistani Army Chief and tore the flag of Pakistan, expressing frustration and anger.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday affirmed her support for India after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Gabbard affirmed her support to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in hunting the perpetrators down.

Additionally, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof also spoke to Prime Minister Modi over the phone, regarding the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, in a significant development amid heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in the Union Territory. According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 to 40 years, are actively aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground-level support.

The identified operatives are reportedly affiliated with three major Pakistan-backed terror outfits: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM. (ANI)

