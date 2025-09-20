Tbilisi [Georgia], September 19 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, focusing on strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including investment, the economy, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability, which are considered strategic priorities in both countries' development plans.

The discussions took place at the Georgian government headquarters in the capital, Tbilisi, as part of ' official visit and addressed the growth of bilateral ties, particularly under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by both nations.

Also Read | ‘Productive Call With President of China’: Donald Trump Speaks to Xi Jinping, Announces TikTok 'Approval'.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a focus on efforts to promote peace, stability, and development. His reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its partnerships across the Caucasus region based on the firm belief that peace is the foundation for prosperity and progress for all.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in 2023, marked a major milestone in bilateral economic cooperation, adding that the UAE is committed to realising the agreement's objectives in support of shared development in line with its approach towards building partnerships that serve mutual interests.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification on Pakistan Remarks, Says 'Wanted To Highlight Shared History, People-to-People Bonds'.

For his part, Prime Minister Kobakhidze welcomed and expressed confidence that the visit would provide strong momentum to further deepen cooperation.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed Georgia's interest in expanding cooperation with the UAE and drawing on its inspiring development model to serve shared objectives and foster sustainable growth.

Both sides expressed optimism regarding future progress in UAE Georgia relations, supported by favourable conditions that enable joint efforts to stimulate development in both countries.

They also witnessed the exchange of an agreement between Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The agreement was exchanged by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, on behalf of Eagle Hills, and by Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, on behalf of the Georgian side.

The talks were attended by Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several UAE ministers and senior officials along a number of Georgian ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)