World News | UAE: Three Indians Injured in Attacks in Fujairah; Indian Embassy in Touch with Local Authorities

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 5 (ANI): Three Indian nationals have been injured after attacks took place in Fujairah. The Embassy of India in UAE said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals."

Also Read | US Fights To Reopen Strait of Hormuz As UAE Comes Under Attack in Test of Iran Truce.

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/2051344703933829520?s=20

Khaleej Times had reported on Monday citing Fujairah authorities which said that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after an Iranian attack that resulted in a fire in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).

Also Read | Chirayu Rana's Father Stands by Son As JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Faces S*xual Assault Lawsuit.

According to the report, the affected Indians have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, Al Jazeera and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Fujairah Media office, that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah Media Office said and added that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

This comes as United Arab Emirates on Monday said that its air defences are engaged in dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones, which it said were from Iran. Earlier today, the country also successfully engaged with four cruise missiles launched from Iran, one of which fell in the sea.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that it continues to actively engage with missile and UAV threats as its air defence intercepts ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates had strongly condemned the targeting of an ADNOC National Carrier while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling it a flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command on Monday debunked reports that emerged in Iranian state media, which claimed that an American warship was struck with missiles.In a post on X, CENTCOM said that none of its ships was struck and that the American forces continue to support Project Freedom as the naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

The statement by CENTCOM comes after Fars News Agency, citing local sources, reported that a frigate, which had been moving near Jask on Monday, came under missile attack after ignoring warnings from the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Iranian broadcaster, sources further reported that as a result of these strikes, the US vessel was unable to continue its course and was forced to turn back and flee the area.

As the situation evolves in the region, CENTCOM noted that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)