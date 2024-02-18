London [UK], February 18 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy died after he was stabbed at Hackney Road near the junction with Cremer Street in east London on Saturday, police said in an official statement.

The Hackney Metropolitan police were informed at 10:53 pm (local time) on Saturday and officers, London ambulance service were sent to the incident site but despite all the efforts, the boy died at the scene.

"His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers," the statement said.

It added, "A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course. There has been no arrest at this early stage."

Moreover, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets said, "My thoughts are with the family of the young person who has tragically lost his life. I can assure them that we will be relentless in seeking to identify whoever was responsible for this murder.

"Cordons are in place in Hackney Road for forensic examination of the scene and we have launched what will be an extremely thorough investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met. Local people will also see additional patrols in Shoreditch. If you have any concerns or information please speak with those officers. They are there to support you," he added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

