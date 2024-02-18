New Delhi, February 18: Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment in Gaza, media reports said. “A total of 127 people died in the last 24 hours, and 68,883 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7,” the ministry said. Israel-Hamas War: 112 Killed in Gaza in Last 24 Hours, Palestinian Death Toll Rises to 28,775, Says Health Ministry.

On October 7 last year, Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack killing nearly 1400 people while more 200 were taken hostage. Israel-Hamas Conflict: EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Gaza Situation With Palestinian Counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki.

Since then Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Palestinian territories while the international community has called for the ceasefire between the two varying factions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2024 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).