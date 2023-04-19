London, April 19: The United Kingdom on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire in Sudan as the tensions continue to rise in the region, every passing day. As violence has escalated in Sudan due to clashes between the army and the paramilitaries, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign secretary informed that some discussions took place with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE on how the conflict can be resolved collectively. "The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue. The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire. Today I discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE how we can collectively work to resolve the conflict," the UK Foreign Secretary tweeted. Sudan Unrest: Death Toll Soars to 185 As Clashes Between Army's Rival Factions Intensify on Third Day in Parts of Khartoum..

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dialled his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed Sudan's situation while stating that both countries will remain in "close touch". Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch."

India had also talked with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister and tracked Sudan's situation. "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful," he said in another tweet. Earlier, on Monday, the MEA also set up a dedicated Control Room to assist Indians stranded in Sudan. The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs are also in continuous touch with Indian Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. Sudan Violence: Indian Embassy Issues New Advisory, Asks Indians to Stay Indoor Amid Fighting Between Sudan's Army and Paramilitary Forces.

There have been violent clashes in Sudan for nearly six days between the country's army and a paramilitary group over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government. World powers have condemned the situation in Sudan and have called for peace. Condemning the escalation of violence, the United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that despite the "fragile" nature of the situation in Sudan, there was still a chance to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.

"We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilisations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," Blinken tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he was passing through on his way to a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in Japan. Moreover, the US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey also took to Twitter and wrote that he was sheltering in place. "Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous," Godfrey wrote. "I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting," he tweeted recently.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres condemned the continuing clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese armed forces. "The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said. He called on member states in the region to support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition.

