World News | UK Delegation Heads to India for AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Senior British ministers have arrived in New Delhi to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning artificial intelligence at the heart of economic growth, public service reform and global cooperation.

The UK delegation is being led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, who are set to engage in high-level discussions and bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening technology ties between the United Kingdom and India.

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The summit builds on previous global AI gatherings in Bletchley, Seoul and Paris, and will focus on the transformative impact of AI on citizens, sustainable growth and inclusive development.

British officials are expected to emphasise how artificial intelligence can accelerate innovation across healthcare, education, local governance and business. From helping doctors diagnose illnesses more quickly to enabling teachers to tailor learning experiences and supporting councils in delivering faster services, the UK government is presenting AI as a catalyst for national renewal and economic opportunity.

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Collaboration with India is central to Britain's science and technology ambitions. Both countries are already investing heavily in advanced research, including improved battery technologies, next-generation telecommunications for rural communities and genomic medicine aimed at tackling rare diseases.

During the summit, Lammy will participate in a session exploring how AI can promote inclusive social empowerment and reduce inequality. He is also scheduled to join a high-level panel discussion on unlocking opportunities through global languages. In addition, he is expected to announce new UK support for the Asian AI for Development (AI4D) Observatory, an initiative designed to promote responsible AI innovation and governance across South and Southeast Asia.

Speaking about the Summit, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: "The UK is leading the way on AI innovations and expertise. We are rightly a magnet for investment and talent from across the globe.

"This Summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all."

"We are turning ambition into action to deliver UK jobs, growth and prosperity. The business leaders joining us in India will build concrete partnerships and secure investment that delivers opportunity for working people in the UK, India and across the globe."

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan will also travel to Bengaluru, widely regarded as India's Silicon Valley, to observe collaborative technology initiatives between the two nations.

Narayan underscored the broader social promise of AI, stating: "AI is the defining technology of our generation - and we're determined to make sure it delivers for everyone. It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard working communities a fresh start - and that's exactly the message we're taking to the summit."

"It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal but its benefits can't and shouldn't be reserved by the few."

"That's why the UK is leading from front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms."

The summit comes amid deepening economic ties between the two countries. Major Indian technology firms including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have been expanding their presence in the UK. This follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai last October, where Indian companies pledged a combined £1.3 billion in investments.

With UK firms generating more than £47.5 billion in revenue from operations in India, both governments view the AI partnership as a cornerstone of their long-term Vision 2035 agenda, aimed at driving innovation, growth and shared technological leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)