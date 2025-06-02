London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Asserting that Britain is moving to "warfighting readiness", British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said the country faces "war in Europe, new nuclear risks, daily cyber attacks, growing Russian aggression in our waters" and the threat the country now faces "is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable".

Speaking on the Strategic Defence Review, during which he unveiled the government's defence spending plans, Starmer said Britain's defence policy will always be "NATO first".

"In the world of today - the front line, if you like, is here. The threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War. We face war in Europe, new nuclear risks, daily cyber attacks, growing Russian aggression in our waters...menacing our skies...their reckless actions driving up the cost of living here at home...creating economic pain...and hitting working people the hardest," he said.

"A new era in the threats we face, demands a new era for defence and security...not just to survive in this new world - But to lead. We will never gamble with our national security. Instead, we will act in the national interest. And that's why I placed national security at the heart of our Plan for Change. That's why I launched this Strategic Defence Review within days of becoming Prime Minster. And now it has delivered," he added.

Lauding those who contributed to the Strategic Defence Review, Starmer said, "What you have delivered is a blueprint to make Britain safer and stronger."

"A battle-ready, armour-clad nation, with the strongest alliances and the most advanced capabilities, equipped for the decades to come. And we have already acted - announcing the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. Raising it to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, setting the ambition to hit 3% in the next Parliament...subject to economic and fiscal conditions," he said.

Starmer set out three fundamental changes that, he said, "we are going to deliver".

"First, we are moving to warfighting readiness - as the central purpose of our armed forces. When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready - And, frankly, to show them that we're ready to deliver peace through strength. Now Britain has the finest service men and women in the world....," he said.

"We're showing them the respect that they deserve by delivering the biggest Armed Forces pay rise in 20 years. And by pledging, today, that we will end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces. We'll build a fighting force that is more integrated, more ready, more lethal than ever....Second, everything we do will add to the strength of NATO; third, we will innovate and accelerate innovation to a wartime pace...," he added.

He said everything Britain does will add to the strength of NATO, "as we step up to take greater responsibility for our collective defence".

"That's why our defence policy will always be 'NATO first'... Britain's biggest contribution to NATO since its creation. When we are building new capabilities at home, we are making our allies safer too -- strengthening Europe and strengthening our bridge to the US as Britain's first partner in defence," he said.

"We will innovate and accelerate innovation to a wartime pace... So we can meet the threats of today and tomorrow as the fastest innovator in NATO. It means learning the lessons of Ukraine, which I have discussed many times with President Zelenskyy. To ensure every capability we have works seamlessly together - Drones, destroyers, AI, aircraft... Each different branch of our armed services, fully integrated...to create an Army which is ten times more lethal by 2035," the UK PM added.

The SDR also includes plans to build 12 attack submarines under the AUKUS programme, enhancing NATO's deterrence capabilities as well as investment of EUR 15 billion in the UK's sovereign warhead programme. (ANI)

