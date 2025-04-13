London, Apr 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the contributions of British Sikhs across all walks of life in the UK in his Baisakhi greetings from 10 Downing Street on Sunday.

Having hosted a special reception earlier this week to mark the festival symbolising the birth of the Khalsa, Starmer posted a video on social media showcasing the festivities along with his Baisakhi message.

“It's really fantastic to be able to come together and to celebrate the contribution of British Sikhs to our nation, and what a contribution that is and has been and will be into the future,” said Starmer.

“From across our society, armed forces, those who contribute to our schools, NHS, charities, and businesses. If you think about it, throughout our history, from fighting for Britain in the World Wars and today the work supporting people struggling with the cost of living, or welcoming refugees from Ukraine, the generosity of gurdwaras across Britain,” he said.

“I'm always very humbled when I see that work, care, beacon of light in our communities. A visible sign of the values of Sikhism, compassion and courage, but also service or sewa, and that's particularly important to me,” he stated.

Starmer pledged that his Labour government will always stand with British Sikhs, symbolic of pride in the country's multi-culturalism and “against bigotry”.

“Over the coming days, at Vaisakhi, Sikhs are celebrating the birth of the Khalsa and the traditional wheat harvest. Happy Vaisakhi to all Sikhs celebrating,” he added.

Baisakhi festivities in the UK will continue into the coming days as the annual Mayor of London's grand event at Trafalgar Square is scheduled for next Saturday, April 19.

This year's Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan grand procession event in Southall, west London, had to be called off last Sunday after a fire broke out at a food stall.

“Following a fire at a food stall, people were injured and as a result, a decision was made to stop the festival,” the local Ealing Council said in a statement.

Several community-based celebrations take place up and down the UK to mark Baisakhi every April.

