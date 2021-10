London [UK], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK will urge world leaders at the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to pledge their commitment to stopping and reversing deforestation, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, sources told the Guardian newspaper.

"Cop 26 puts a heavy emphasis on trees -- it's there as an equal part of 'coal, cars, cash and trees' because the prime minister personally believes protecting nature and biodiversity has to be a major part of how we tackle climate change," the daily quoted a government source as saying.

Also Read | Blast in Afghanistan: 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Explosion Near Shia Mosque in Kandahar, Says Report.

The leaders are expected to announce their support for the initiative on the second day of the climate change summit, hosted by Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Land clearance has accelerated in recent years as soy, cocoa and palm oil producers expand export markets. Industrial development is largely suspected to be behind wildfires that destroyed swathes of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil between 2019 and August of this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Spain: 300 Residents Evacuated Amid Cumbre Vieja Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)