Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): A new report by the UN-affiliated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared that famine is occurring in Gaza, the first such classification in the Middle East.

The IPC analysis, released on Friday, describes a catastrophic situation: hundreds of thousands of people facing starvation, collapsing food systems, and over 132,000 children under five at risk of death from acute malnutrition. The report calls for an immediate ceasefire to allow large-scale humanitarian access.

Yet, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) strongly disputes the findings, claiming that the IPC's methodology is flawed, its data politicised, and that the reality on the ground reflects unprecedented levels of humanitarian assistance.

The IPC declared that the Gaza Governorate is already in Phase 5 (Famine), with famine projected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. According to the analysis, nearly a third of Gaza's population, over 640,000 people, will soon be in catastrophic conditions, while another 58 per cent face "Emergency" status. The IPC emphasised collapsing food production, widespread disease, and a sharp rise in child malnutrition.

The report argues that famine conditions are already evident: over 20 per cent of households are facing extreme food shortages, acute malnutrition rates are surpassing thresholds, and mortality is likely exceeding famine levels. The organisation insists that without a ceasefire and full-scale humanitarian access, famine will spread uncontrollably.

COGAT rejects these conclusions. In its response, Israel argued the IPC ignored official data and relied on Hamas-linked sources. According to COGAT, over 100,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the war began, with 300-400 trucks daily in recent weeks, 80 per cent carrying food. Israel says this translates to more than 4,400 calories per person per day since early August.

COGAT highlights that more than 90 community kitchens serve over 600,000 hot meals daily, while 2.2 million food packages have been distributed with American NGO assistance. On August 20 alone, 250 aid trucks crossed from Israel, 390 were collected by international organisations, and 154 pallets were airlifted. That same day, 155 patients, mostly children, exited Gaza for treatment in the UAE. "Aid flows are robust, and food prices are plummeting," COGAT emphasised. (ANI/TPS)

