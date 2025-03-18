Geneva, Mar 18 (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted informal talks in Geneva on Tuesday between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, hoping to breathe new life into the Cyprus peace process that has been on hiatus for nearly eight years.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar as well as top diplomats from Britain, Greece and Turkiye attended the latest UN-brokered attempt to reach a settlement more than five decades after a split on Cyprus.

Also Read | Google Wiz Acquisition: Google To Acquire Cloud Security Platform Wiz for USD 32 Billion in All-Cash Transaction.

The Mediterranean island was divided when Turkiye invaded the northern part in 1974, following a failed coup by supporters of a union with Greece. Only Turkiye recognises a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and has more than 35,000 troops in the island's northern third.

Although Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, only the Greek Cypriot south, where the internationally recognised government is seated, enjoys full membership benefits.

Also Read | Elon Musk and Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Agree To Expedite Trial Over For-Profit Shift.

Last week, a leader of the newly formed Patriotic Turkish Cypriot Movement accused Tatar of following Turkiye's directives to partition Cyprus into two states, as well as not representing the interests of the local community.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis were on hand for Tuesday's talks, along with Britain's Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)