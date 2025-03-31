Geneva [Switzerland] March 31 (ANI): Three UN Special rapporteurs, Mary Lawlor, Astrid Puentes Rian, and Irene Khan, issued a collective statement expressing their concerns regarding the summoning and interrogation of Tibetan environmental activist Tsongon Tsering in Ngaba, Sichuan, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

As stated in the communication, "Tsongon Tsering, a 29-year-old environmental human rights advocate residing in Tsaruma Village, Kakhog County, Ngaba, Sichuan Province, has frequently led online initiatives promoting the significance of environmental conservation and is affiliated with the 'Environment Protection Group,' a volunteer organization comprising around 50 members committed to cleaning their local environment," according to CTA.

The CTA reported that Tsongon was detained after staging a protest against sand extraction conducted by Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company Ltd. This company's operations were connected to road construction and allegedly resulted in significant environmental damage, threatening local rivers and endangering residential areas.

On October 28 of the previous year, the Kyungchu County People's Court sentenced Tsongon to eight months in prison on charges of "disrupting social order." His current location is unknown, and his social media profiles have been removed, as per the CTA.

The UN Special Rapporteurs have called on the People's Republic of China (PRC) to clarify the details surrounding Tsongon's detention, furnish comprehensive information regarding the charges and legal proceedings, and ensure that he has access to legal counsel and communication with his family.

The CTA also pointed out that they have sought information concerning the environmental repercussions of the sand extraction initiative and the government's response to the concerns expressed by the local community.

This UN communique follows earlier statements made by the UN Human Rights Office concerning the harassment of Tibetan activists. The Special Rapporteurs have indicated that Tsongon's detention is a direct consequence of his environmental advocacy and the exercise of his freedom of expression, as documented by the CTA.

According to the CTA, they have strongly urged Chinese authorities to take action to prevent additional human rights abuses and to hold those accountable for their actions. The Chinese government has been given 60 days to reply to this communication before it is made public.

The Tibet Bureau in Geneva praised the intervention of the UN Special Rapporteurs and condemned the unjust detention of Tsongon Tsering. "This incident exemplifies the ongoing targeting of Tibetan human rights defenders, particularly those advocating for environmental issues. China must uphold its international human rights obligations, release Tsongon Tsering without delay, and cease its efforts to silence Tibetan activists who peacefully advocate for their communities and the environment," as reported by the CTA. (ANI)

