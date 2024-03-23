Geneva [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): The International Committee for the Respect and Application of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (ICRAC) submitted a written statement to the United Nations to make the global organisation aware of the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The International Committee for the Respect and Application of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (ICRAC) also called for urgent UN intervention in the occupied regions, highlighting Pakistan's historical violations.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russia Detains 11 in Attack on Crocus City Hall That Killed at Least 115.

It asserts that PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are historically integral parts of the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir, established under the treaty of Amritsar in 1846. Pakistan's violation of the standstill agreement and subsequent invasion through Operation Gulmarg in 1947 resulted in forced division and ongoing conflict.

Sajid Hussain, a political activist from PoK, who submitted this statement, also informed the UN about the present situation in these regions, where people's resistance movements are ongoing.

Also Read | 'This Must Be Modi Ki Guarantee': Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay Thanks 'Brother' PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

"The Joint Awami Action Committee's ongoing movement, sit-ins, and civil disobedience in PoK stems from residents voicing their concerns over injustices, and various socioeconomic issues. This movement encompasses protests against high electricity bills, additional taxes, control over natural resources, subsidies on essential commodities, and calls for ending privileges enjoyed by the elite class", Hussain said.

One significant aspect of the movement addresses concerns related to the ownership and utilisation of natural resources, particularly the Mangla Dam.

There are calls for a more inclusive and equitable distribution of benefits derived from natural resources, with Mangla Dam's role in electricity generation being crucial, as it substantially contributes to Pakistan's national grid.

It informed the Council that the electricity generated is transmitted back to PoK, forming a vital part of the region's power supply.

"Protests arise due to the significant gap between the actual generating cost (approximately 2.59 rupees per unit) and the price at which electricity is provided to PoK (60 rupees per unit). Residents argue that the imposed rates are economically burdensome and contribute to financial hardships," said the statement.

The primary demand of the protesters is a revision of electricity pricing to align with the actual generating cost, along with calls for transparency in the pricing structure and a fair distribution of the economic benefits derived from Mangla Dam's electricity generation.

The statement also calls for urgent attention from the UN to address the critical security concerns faced by the people of PoK when travelling through Pakistan or residing in the country.

"Incidents of robbery, violence, and killings have been reported, with the alleged killings of dozens of Kashmiris in Pakistan highlighting the urgency of addressing human rights concerns and ensuring justice for the victims and their families," it added, saying that the lack of adequate safety measures raises concerns about the safety and security of individuals arriving in Pakistan from abroad.

Residents of PoK demand the construction of an international airport within the region to facilitate safer and more direct travel, eliminating the need to transit through other Pakistani airports.

The Council was informed that the recent robbery and killing of Chaudhary Tasaraf Hussain outside Islamabad airport while travelling with his family from the United Kingdom to PoK underscores the necessity of bringing the culprit to justice.

Prioritising the construction of an international airport in PoK and incorporating international standards are crucial to ensuring safety and security.

The PoK activist, in his statement, has also shown deep concern about terrorism and extremism in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"The United Jihad Council (UJC), a coalition of approximately 16 jihadist outfits, primarily formed and supported by Pakistan, operates as an umbrella organization aiming to coordinate efforts and provide a unified front for militant groups engaged in armed insurgency in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

Engaged in acts of terrorism, the UJC orchestrates attacks, promotes radicalization, and seeks to undermine the stability and peace of the region.

The UJC's headquarters is situated in Muzaffarabad, PoK and the rise of terrorism and extremism is closely linked to the activities of the UJC, which finds a stronghold in the region.

"The presence of jihadist outfits in PoK contributes to an environment conducive to radicalization, recruitment, and training of militants," the Council was informed in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)