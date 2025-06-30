Doha [Qatar], June 30 (ANI): UN-led Doha talks on Afghanistan's crisis will begin today, focusing on counter-narcotics, economic recovery, and inclusive participation of all stakeholders, Khaama Press reported.

A new round of Doha process meetings aimed at tackling Afghanistan's deepening economic and social crises will take place today and tomorrow in Doha, Qatar. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that the sessions will bring together a diverse range of participants, including representatives from UN member states, Taliban officials, Afghanistan civil society, and both national and international technical experts--women and men alike.

A UNAMA spokesperson said the focus of the upcoming discussions will be twofold: counter-narcotics efforts and the development of Afghanistan's private sector. "These technical working groups will explore strategies to combat drug trafficking and promote economic recovery through private sector growth," the spokesperson stated, Khaama Press reported.

The working groups were established following recommendations from an independent assessment report submitted to the UN Security Council in 2023. The report called for a more structured, inclusive, and coordinated global engagement with Afghanistan, particularly through non-political, technical cooperation.

UNAMA emphasized that these meetings are not aimed at conferring formal recognition on the Taliban but are instead designed to foster dialogue and find practical pathways to support the Afghanistan people, Khaama Press noted.

The ultimate goal of these meetings is to develop feasible, apolitical solutions to Afghanistan's overlapping crises--especially in areas such as economic development, drug control, and institutional capacity building.

The Doha process was initiated in response to the rapid deterioration of Afghanistan's humanitarian and economic situation following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021. In the absence of a fully recognized government, global engagement with the country has been minimal and fragmented, often focused on urgent humanitarian needs.

In 2023, a UN-appointed expert conducted an independent assessment of Afghanistan's situation. The resulting report emphasized the importance of creating inclusive technical platforms to address food insecurity, healthcare shortages, education gaps, and livelihoods--without getting mired in political recognition debates.

This upcoming round of meetings is seen as a step toward constructive international re-engagement. While avoiding direct political negotiations, it aims to unite relevant actors in solving Afghanistan's most pressing challenges through cooperation, dialogue, and coordinated action. (ANI)

