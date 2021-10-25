New York [US], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) says it is aware of Pristina's decision to expel two Russian diplomats accredited with the UN Mission.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she was "expelling" two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia over their alleged "harmful influence" in the region.

UNMIK said on Sunday that it was aware of Pristina's decision with regard to the Russian diplomats.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday commenting on the issue that Moscow expects that its partners in the Kosovo settlement will give a proper assessment to Pristina's provocative actions.

Zakharova also called on the UN mission in Kosovo to guarantee security for the employees in the Russian office in Pristina.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia did not recognize Pristina's decisions and condemned any attempts to intervene with the work of UN-accredited diplomatic personnel. (ANI/Sputnik)

