New York [US], December 23 (ANI): United Nations Security Council has passed resolution 2615 proposed by the United States and allowed money to flow to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, local media reported on Thursday.

Based on the new resolution, the US will ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes and will allow the Taliban official and their entities that are involved in the process, Khaama Press reported.

US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed the move by UNSC and said that they along with the international community are united in support of the Afghan people.

"This morning, the UNSC also unanimously passed resolution 2615, drafted by the US and designed to enable broader support for the basic needs of the Afghan people," West said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India has supported the UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.

Concerned over the fact that half the population of Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, Ambassador of India to the UN TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) said that India has supported the UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.

"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire. We have seen reports that suggest that over half the population are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity, urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people, and most of the country is going below the poverty threshold," Tirumurti said at a UN Security Council. (ANI)

