New York [US] September 22 (ANI): The United Nations has announced to release USD 45 million in life-saving support from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund to help prevent Afghanistan's healthcare system from collapse.

Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that he is releasing USD 45 million from to keep healthcare facilities in Afghanistan operating through the end of 2021.

Griffiths added that the UN stands by the Afghan people.

He said in a tweet, "We cannot allow Afghanistan's healthcare delivery system to collapse. I'm releasing $45 m from @UNCERF to keep healthcare facilities operating through the end of 2021. Together with @WHO @UNICEF & NGOs, we stand by the Afghan people."

Allowing Afghanistan's healthcare delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous. People across the country would be denied access to primary health care such as emergency caesarian sections and trauma care, Griffiths stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Medicines, medical supplies and fuel are running out in Afghanistan. Cold chains are compromised. Essential healthcare workers are not being paid, the statement read.

The funding will go to the World Health Organization and the UN Children's Fund and will keep health care facilities, including hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, operating until the end of the year. (ANI)

