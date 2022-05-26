Mogadishu [Somalia], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) for five months, till October 31, 2022.

Resolution 2632, which was adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, requests the UN secretary-general to continue to keep the Security Council regularly informed on the implementation of this resolution, with the next report due by Aug. 31.

It also requests the secretary-general, following consultations with the federal government of Somalia, to undertake a strategic review of UNSOM to include recommendations for clearly defined, measurable and realistic benchmarks to track UNSOM's timely execution and achievement of its mandate and to report to the Security Council by Sept. 30, 2022.

The UNSOM was created in June 2013 by the Security Council to support state-building and peacebuilding in Somalia. (ANI/Xinhua)

