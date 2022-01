New York [US], January 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Security Council plans to hold a meeting next week to discuss the political tensions in Sudan, the council's president, Norway's Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul, said on Wednesday.

"I am quite convinced that there will be a meeting on Sudan because of the very worrying development there. We don't think it will be possible this week, but I'm pretty sure that there will be a meeting next week," Juul told reporters.

Also Read | Teodora Genchovska, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

On Sunday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within a political deal.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who on October 25 took control of the government and arrested the former prime minister.

Also Read | US Strategic Interest Includes Ukraine's Acceptable Ties With Russia.

Hamdok previously said that one of the main demands of the November 21 deal was that he must be independent in choosing political appointees, as he wanted to overcome chaos after the October 25 coup. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)