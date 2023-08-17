Washington DC [US], August 17 (ANI): The US has condemned the Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian ports in Odesa, calling it “unacceptable” and also called Moscow to “immediately return” to the Black Sea Grain initiative.

The State Department said that the Russian President “doesn’t care” about global food security and that this attack will further escalate the global food crisis.

“The United States condemns Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure and calls for Russia to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Today we are learning that multiple Russian drone attacks damaged warehouses and granaries in a Ukrainian port on the Danube near the Romanian border. This is in addition to previous Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa, Reni and Izmail, US Deputy Press Secretary Vedant Patel said at the state briefing.

He further said that the escalation demonstrates that Moscow continues to prevent grain and foodstuffs from reaching those who need it most throughout the world, which is “unacceptable”.

“Putin simply does not care about global food security. Such actions by the Kremlin negatively affect Ukrainian farmers and all those around the world who are most vulnerable to food insecurity. Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities have destroyed hundreds of thousands of Ukraine's grain,” Patel said.

He added that the grain was bound for global markets, and this attack will further escalate the global food crisis.

“This further escalates the global food crisis and keeps food prices high. These attacks are in addition to the loss of a quarter of the arable land in Ukraine, a vital global bread basket as a result of Russia's illegal war. The contrast here is quite sharp. Our Ukrainian partners are inspiring the world, while Russia starves it by weaponizing food,” Patel further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian forces launched a drone attack and damaged a port on the Danube River in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a Ukrainian official.

In the Telegram, head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper said, "The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region" on the Danube.

Earlier in July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain initiative, an agreement that had permitted Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports a year ago, despite the war, to help alleviate a global food crisis. (ANI)

