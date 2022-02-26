Tokyo, Feb 26 (AP) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone on Saturday and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming "a wrong lesson" because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Promotes Hindu Officer 'Kailash Kumar' As Lieutenant Colonel.

He said Japan will closely stay in touch with other Group of Seven members and the international society while watching the development.

Hayashi told reporters that he and Blinken reassured their commitment to work closely with the rest of the international society. They agreed that it is necessary to respond to Russia properly and to absolutely reject the unilateral act to change the status quo and not leave "a wrong lesson." (AP)

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Ready To Send Negotiation Team to Minsk for Talks With Ukraine As Russian Troops Encircle Kyiv.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)