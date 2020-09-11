Geneva [Switzerland], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is shocked to learn of the series of devastating blazes at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Shabia Mantoo, a representative for the agency, said on Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is shocked and saddened at events on Lesvos island this week where a series of fires have destroyed nearly all of Moria asylum center, leaving thousands of men, women and children, without a shelter," Mantoo said at a press briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The first blaze broke out late on Tuesday evening, and more fires have been reported over the following days at the Moria facility, leaving roughly 11,500 people homeless, the representative stated.

The UNHCR is supporting the Greek authorities in their response, the representative added, citing the 35 positive tests for COVID-19 reported at the facility just before the blazes started.

Earlier on Friday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that ten EU member states had pledged to take in a total of 400 unaccompanied minors who were previously living at the Moria camp.

Greek media outlets have alleged that arson caused the blazes at the camp. Refugees and the emergency services have reportedly clashed amid the fires. (ANI/Sputnik)

