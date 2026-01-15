New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement on the decision by the United States to withdraw from key global bodies and the "imposition of unfair tariffs", saying that Washington's decisions have pushed the world towards a breakdown of global norms.

The Iranian Embassy claimed that these policies would have implications for all countries, irrespective of their size or economic power.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order -- including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions -- have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power."

This comes after US President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal from 66 international organisations, conventions and treaties that his administration has determined to be "contrary to the interests of the United States".

The memorandum stated that the decision follows a comprehensive review ordered under Executive Order 14199, issued on February 4, 2025, which mandated an assessment of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions and treaties involving US membership, funding or support.

According to the memorandum, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in consultation with the United States Representative to the United Nations, submitted a report identifying organisations and agreements "found to be inconsistent with US interests".After reviewing the findings and consulting Cabinet members, the President concluded that continued participation in certain bodies, both within the United Nations and in non-UN bodies, was no longer in the country's interest.

As per the White House, the 66 organisations consist of 35 non-United Nations organisations and 31 United Nations entities.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

Amid the unrest and growing international focus on the developments, Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed grave concern about recent remarks by the President of the United States regarding protests in Iran.

Tehran claimed that the comments encouraged unrest and indicated external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argued amounts to a direct threat to Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintained that the US statements violate core principles of international law, including the UN Charter provisions that prohibit the threat or use of force and bar intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The letter further asserted that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilisation and could fuel violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

The appeal comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made fresh comments on the protests in Iran, calling on Iranians to continue their demonstrations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," though he did not explain what form the help would take.

He also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stopped, and later urged Iranians to "save the name of the killers and the abusers ... because they'll pay a very big price." (ANI)

