New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will be visiting Australia from August 7 to August 9.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi informed that during her visit, she will meet the Australian ministers and will interact with the Indian diaspora.

"Looking fwd to my visit to Australia from 7-9 August. During the visit, I will meet Australian Ministers and will interact with Indian diaspora. I will be launching 2 books "Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery" & "Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith" at Vishwa Sadbhavna Event," she said in a tweet.

Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery is published by Rupa Publications India, the book is written by eminent intellectuals and writers like Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, and Amish Tripathi among others.

The book is an anthology of chapters written by eminent writers elaborating and depicting the fundamental transformation that the country has gone through under the leadership of Narendra Modi as the head of the government in the last 20 years.

The book also elaborates on Modi's model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society.

Earlier, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, in July, held a virtual meeting with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare to further strengthen collaboration between the countries in the education and skill development sectors.

During the meeting, Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare gave assurance of speedy visas for Indian students in Australia. Australian minister gave assurance of providing support in ensuring world-class skilling of Indian workforce.

Australia is a key partner of India on many fronts. In the first week of July, Australia confirmed that it would commit the Australian Dollar (AUD) 5.8 million to the three-year India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership.

India and Australia agreed to build a stronger partnership in the field of critical minerals which are crucial for clean energy technologies such as batteries, electric vehicles, as well as mobile phones and computers.

India and Australia have strengthened cooperation on the development of critical minerals projects and supply chains.

On April 2, India-Australia signed the free trade pact, rooted in a desire to reduce its economic dependence on the world's No. 2 economy, China.

The last official visit was from the Australian side when Defence Minister Richard Marles arrived in India on June 20 to strengthen defence and security cooperation between both countries. (ANI)

