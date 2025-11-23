Geneva [Switzerland], November 23 (ANI): United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan said Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment marks a dangerous shift in the country's political structure, further empowering the deep state while weakening democratic and judicial institutions, according to a detailed post shared on X.

In his post, Khan warned that the passage of the 27th Amendment further entrenches the military establishment's dominance and undermines the democratic aspirations of the people, particularly those in regions like PoGB and PoJK.

He reiterated UKPNP's call for genuine democracy, constitutional rights and an end to institutionalised political control.

Khan stated in his post that Pakistan "was never a real democratic country," claiming that it was shaped during the Cold War by global powers to serve their strategic interests.

He argued that the amendment confirms a political model in which the military establishment and law enforcement agencies enjoy absolute authority without accountability, while civilian governments remain subordinate.

He criticised the provision granting lifetime immunity to the President and the Field Marshal, saying it removes all remaining checks on power and prepares the ground for one-man rule.

The amendment, he said, allows the Field Marshal to stay in uniform for life with full authority and privileges, protecting those who have historically exercised unchecked influence over the state.

Khan added that Pakistan's judiciary has long been politicised, often serving the interests of military rulers and politicians.

He warned that creating a new constitutional court parallel to the Supreme Court would further weaken the judicial system.

Despite the country's economic crisis, Khan pointed out that the amendment requires the appointment of new judges with high salaries and long-term benefits, while also guaranteeing the Field Marshal lifetime privileges at public expense.

According to the UKPNP spokesperson, the amendment also centralises power, reducing provincial shares and increasing federal control over key sectors.

He compared this to General Ayub Khan's controversial One Unit policy of the 1960s, which undermined provincial rights and contributed to long-term resentment that eventually led to Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

Khan also expressed concern over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), which he said remain "at the mercy of Islamabad."

He alleged that nationalist, secular and progressive voices from these regions face discrimination, restrictions and propaganda campaigns.

According to him, political participation is limited, as individuals are barred from contesting elections unless they swear an oath of allegiance to Pakistan. (ANI)

