New Delhi, November 23: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday stated he held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and reiterated India's support for an early end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the "establishment of an enduring peace." The telecon comes just weeks after their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Outreach Session in Canada, where both ministers discussed bilateral issues, the pathway to peace in Ukraine and the evolving situation on the battlefield.

"Had a telecon with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine last evening. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India's support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," Jaishankar stated in a post on X. India has consistently underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way to secure a fair and lasting settlement. Even as New Delhi continues its outreach, Ukraine is facing mounting pressure over a US-backed peace proposal. Ukraine Peace Plan: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says Peace Draft Made With Russia’s ‘Input’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that the country is navigating "one of the most difficult moments in our history," reflecting growing unease in Kyiv about the plan, which many Ukrainians believe leans towards Moscow's interests. The United States has asked Ukraine to submit its formal response to the draft by November 27, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the document as a potential "basis" for future negotiations. In a national address on Friday, Zelensky warned that Ukraine "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner."

He reaffirmed his commitment to "the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians" and stressed that Kyiv would continue to engage constructively with Washington. Amid these deliberations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the draft framework incorporates inputs from Moscow and earlier suggestions from Kyiv. As he headed to Geneva for discussions on the proposed settlement, Rubio emphasised that the document was prepared entirely by Washington. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott reinforced this position, writing on X that "This plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians."

US President Donald Trump, who has been personally pushing the peace effort, has insisted that the blueprint is not his "final offer" to Ukraine. His remarks followed concerns from several Western allies that the current draft requires substantial revisions. Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump said that if Zelensky rejected the plan, he could "fight his little heart out." While Kyiv has been urged to accept the deal by November 27, Trump clarified that the proposal remains open to adjustments. ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’: World Leaders at G20 Summit 2025 Reach Consensus on Major Global Challenges in Declaration.

S Jaishankar Reiterates India’s Support for Early End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Asked whether this was his last word on the matter, he said, "No, we'd like to get to peace. One way or another, we'll get it ended." Trump also reiterated his long-standing claim that the conflict would not have begun had he been president in early 2022.

