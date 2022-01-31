New York [US], January 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing military buildup at the Russia-Ukraine border, the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday voted to proceed with a public meeting on Ukraine, with Russia and China opposing the move.

A total of ten members of the council voted in favour of the meeting, two against, and three abstained, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the UN, dismissed the US-proposed meeting as a "classic example of megaphone diplomacy."

China's Permanent Representative Zhang Jun, who voted against as well, said this is "the right time calling for quiet diplomacy with more diplomatic efforts instead of microphone diplomacy or public confrontation."

Also Read | Indian Descent Man Sentenced for 15 Months in Prison by Minneapolis Court for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy on Plane.

Separately, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday called on all sides to refrain from provocative rhetoric on the Ukraine crisis and focus on pursuing diplomatic solutions.

"We urge and expect all actors to build on these efforts and to remain focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions by engaging in good faith," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We further urge all actors to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions to maximize the chance for diplomacy to succeed," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)