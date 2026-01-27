World News | US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor Spoke to US Secretary of State About His Visit to Turkmenistan

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today about the "recent developments in the region" and his official visit to Turkmenistan.

In a post on X, Gor wrote, "This morning I spoke with @SecRubio on recent positive developments in the region, including my recent trip to Turkmenistan. Thank you President Serdar Berdimuhamedow for the warm hospitality!"

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Ambassador Sergio Gor, travelled to Turkmenistan from January 22 to January 23. Gor engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior Turkmen government officials and the business community, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation, promoting regional stability, and strengthening economic partnerships.

The United States looks forward to engaging with Turkmenistan on new opportunities for collaboration that will benefit both our nations and contribute to prosperity and security across the region.

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Earlier, Gor attended the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. In a post on X, he thanked President Murmu for the reception and posted some photos from the gathering. "An incredible Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thank you President Droupadi Murmu for hosting us all," he said.

One of the pictures shows Gor with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

In another picture, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Gor are seen together.

Gor also extended his greetings on the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India. He said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time and called the sight of the US-made aircraft flying in the "Indian sky" a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Through his official X post, the US Ambassador to India said, "Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)